Hockey India League after Paris Games: HI

PTI

New Delhi, July 2

The much-anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return in a new avatar next year or in early 2025 with Hockey India setting its sight on reviving the franchise-based league after a hiatus of seven years.

The HIL, which was suspended in 2017 due to financial issues and non-cooperation from team owners, is expected to be held after the Paris Olympics and will feature an event for the women for the first time.

HI has requested the international hockey federation (FIH) for a window to conduct the tournament next year and is awaiting a response from the world body. “We haven’t got any window as yet but we have asked FIH for a window. We have asked a window after the Oympics, sometime in December next year or January in 2025,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

As per HI’s plans, the revamped HIL will have eight men’s and four women’s teams.