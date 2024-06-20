 Hockey India names 27 core probables for pre-Olympic camp; striker Dilpreet misses out : The Tribune India

  • Sports
Hockey India names 27 core probables for pre-Olympic camp; striker Dilpreet misses out

India are placed in a tough Pool B in the Olympics alongside Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Bengaluru, June 20

Hockey India on Thursday decided to keep faith in its proven performers while announcing a 27-strong list of men’s team core probables for a pre-Olympic national camp which will be conducted from June 21 to July 8 at the SAI centre here.

India are placed in a tough Pool B in the Olympics alongside Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Tokyo Games bronze-winners will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 27.

The Indian team is returning to the national camp after a successful outing at the FIH Hockey Pro League, where it currently occupies the fourth spot after earning 24 points from 16 matches.

The core group includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Amir Ali.

The mid-fielders called up include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami and Araijeet Singh Hundal are the forwards who have been included.

Striker Dilpreet Singh is a notable absentee from the core list.

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton feels the Pro League outing against top teams of the world was a great experience for his side.

“We are looking to start an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best form ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The players have learned a lot from their matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24,” he said.

“It has helped us in realising where we need to improve. We have a lot of time to work on those areas. We have a strong mix of players who are capable of winning anything,” the South African added.

Indian men’s hockey team 27-member core group

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

