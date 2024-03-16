Hockey Nationals: Haryana, Punjab grab big wins

Pune: Deepika slammed five goals, including a hat-trick, as Haryana thrashed Assam Hockey 15-0 in the Senior Women National Championship here today. Heavyweights Punjab slammed Rajasthan 11-2.

Cape Town

Tvesa Malik picks up top-10 finish in South Africa

Tvesa Malik logged another fine result with a top-10 finish at the Standard Bank Ladies Open as she finished T-9 in the 54-hole event here today. Tvesa, the winner of a title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, shot rounds of 73, 71 and 76. South African Gabrielle Venter shot a 4-under 70 on the final day to win the title at 9-under.

Dubai

Real file plaint after Vinicius targeted with racist abuse

Real Madrid have filed a complaint with the state prosecutor’s office over hate and discrimination offences after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at Vinicius Jr, the LaLiga club said today.

PARIS

Carlsen launches Freestyle tour, India first on list

Chess great Magnus Carlsen is launching a world Freestyle Chess tour as the variant of the game, also known as Chess960, is gaining in popularity, the world No. 1 announced today. The prize money for the Indian leg of the tour will be $500,000, Carlsen said. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Hockey #Rajasthan #South Africa