Hockey player Tete is AHF Athletes Ambassador

New Delhi: National women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete was today appointed the AHF Athletes Ambassador from India for a term of two years, starting March 25.

Tamulpur (Assam)

Indian men, women emerge Asian kho kho champions

The Indian men’s and women’s teams defeated Nepal to clinch the Asian Kho Kho Championships titles here today. In the finals, Indian men defeated Nepal by six points and an innings, while Indian women got the better of the same opponents, winning by 33 points and an innings.

Hong Kong

Chikka fourth as DGC winner Tabuena takes lead

Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa shot a fine 4-under 66 to be placed tied-4th after the first round, even as Miguel Tabuena’s hot streak continued at the World City Championship with a superb 7-under 63. Karandeep Kochhar and Honey Baisoya shot 69 each to be T-31st. SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-48th, while Veer Ahlawat, Jeev Milkha Singh and Shiv Kapur carded a 1-over 71 to be placed T-63rd.

Washington

Fury-Usyk fight unlikely as rematch terms scupper deal

The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 appeared to be off, with the boxers seemingly unable to agree to rematch terms.

Zeist (Netherlands)

Five players out as viral hits Netherlands’ squad

Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen were left out of the Netherlands squad for the France match of the European Championship qualifier after contracting a viral infection. Agencies