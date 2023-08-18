Hockey team to play 4-nation in build-up to Jr World Cup

Dusseldorf: The Indian junior men’s hockey team will begin its World Cup preparation with a clash against Spain in a four-nation tournament beginning here tomorrow. India will square off against hosts Germany on August 19 and then England two days later. The top two teams will clash in the final on August 22.
India seamer Unadkat to play for Sussex
Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat will join his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex for three games in the County Championship in September. Unadkat played for India in the two-Test series against West Indies last month.
Shuttler Anupama wins title in Tajikistan
Panchkula’s Anupama Upadhyaya stunned top seed Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel to win the Tajikistan International Series badminton tournament at Dushanbe. Anupama won 19-21 21-9 21-8 in a 44-minute battle. Earlier this year, the 18-year-old became the national champion.
Durand Cup: Ashley’s strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win
Ashley Koli’s second-half header handed Jamshedpur FC their first win of the Durand Cup as they beat Indian Navy 1-0 in Group B here today. Ashley found the winner in the 70th minute. Agencies
