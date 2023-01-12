Hockey World Cup: Odisha sticks to delivering

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Rourkela, January 11

The Birsa Munda Stadium doesn’t have the feel of a hockey stadium. Instead, it gives off a football arena vibe. Built for the men’s World Cup and tagged as the biggest hockey stadium in the world, the spherical structure is as breathtaking to look at from outside as it is daunting to even imagine the noise of over 20 thousand fans on the opening matchday.

With steep stands looming over the blue pitch and the floodlights shutting away the darkness of the evening, it is not difficult to visualise the arena transforming into a cauldron of emotions when India take on Spain in their opening game on Friday.

What adds to the grandeur of the stadium is that it stands in stark contrast to its surroundings. Just opposite one of its palatial gates, on the other side of the road going along the stadium, is a residential area with small nondescript houses.

It is in fact surprising to see such an impressive man-made structure in Odisha’s hinterland, especially after witnessing the hold of nature over the region during a two-hour drive from the nearest airport city of Jharsuguda. The smooth grey highway meandered through the undulating landscape as arid fields and pale post-harvesting farmlands transformed into gentle hills with thick forest covers.

The road was dotted with warning signs of elephant crossing and passed small village houses roofed with handmade tiles. As Rourkela drew near, though, the small houses turned to big factories and the signs depicting a row of elephants crossing the road were hidden behind the long files of dusty trucks.

As the sun set over Rourkela, the streets lit up. The World Cup has come as a festival for the city. The roads have been decorated with colourful lights. Murals have been painted over long stretches of the roadside walls. The city has changed so much that even the people of Rourkela are trying to find Rourkela, a local man joked.

In front of a stadium gate, traffic slowed down repeatedly as locals tried to peek in, attracted by what they mistook as festivities. However, the excitement inside was nothing but the last-minute hustle to complete unfinished work.

There was still 20 per cent work to be completed, said a local journalist. Even after the tournament ends, the stadium would be unfinished, he quipped. Inside the arena, the stands were being washed down with a hose, while workers cleaned the chairs cut with cloth. Over 300km away, it was a completely different picture as Cuttack witnessed thousands of fans flocking the Barabati Stadium for the opening ceremony.

On the pitch in Rourkela, two teams were playing a practice game. Even with the stands empty, it felt like an occasion.

