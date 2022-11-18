Hold IOA polls as scheduled, orders SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 17

The Supreme Court today said the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election for a new executive committee must be held as scheduled as it refused to grant urgent hearing to issues relating to the sports body.

“We will hear it on December 7. The election must go on as per the schedule,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, turning down an urgent hearing plea with regard to three minor amendments to the draft constitution of the IOA.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Rahul Mehra opposed it.

The top court has already approved holding of IOA elections on December 10.

Praggu finally wins

San Francisco: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa posted his first win even as compatriot Arjun Erigaisi suffered a third straight defeat in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here today. Praggnanandhaa brushed aside Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le 3-0 in the third round, while Erigaisi went down 0.5-2.5 to American Wesley So. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 . pti