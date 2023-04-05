Home and away format in WPL from season 2?

New Delhi: Buoyed by the success of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal today said that they plan to introduce the home and away format from season two but the number of teams will remain five for the next three years.
Noida
Sudhir takes clubhouse lead on Day 1 of Delhi-NCR Open
Sudhir Sharma made a dream start with a sensational 8-under 28 over nine holes to grab the clubhouse lead on Day 1 at the Delhi-NCR Open here today. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas, Delhi’s Honey Baisoya and Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain were tied-2nd with scores of 4-under 32 at the Noida Golf Course.
Charleston
Svitolina loses in first match as a mom
Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina did not exactly ease her way back in her first match as a mother: Her return after more than a year away from tennis saw her lose 6-7(3) 6-2 6-4 in a three-setter lasting two hours, 46 minutes at the Charleston Open on Monday.
London
Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping
Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said today. His ban will expire on April 5, 2024. Agencies
