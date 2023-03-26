 Home bittersweet home : The Tribune India

Home bittersweet home

Nitu crowned champion but loses Asian Games spot as Saweety makes it two out of two

Home bittersweet home

Nitu Ghanghas claimed a 5-0 unanimous win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 25

Nitu Ghanghas' face said it all. This was her career's biggest win, and yet she seemed a bit aloof.

She had been crowned world champion for the first time after beating Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the 48kg division at the Women's Boxing World Championships. Yet, the realisation that she is all but out of the reckoning to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was writ large on her face. The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) high performance director Bernard Dunne had earlier announced that Nikhat Zareen will be participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games in September. With the Asiad being an Olympics qualifying tournament, Nikhat will earn the quota place if the she enters the final. In boxing, only a quota winner gets to represent his/her nation at the Olympics.

Nitu, who fought in a non-Olympics qualifying division, was hopeful of presenting her credentials via a trial in the 50kg class, which is an Olympics category. Now, she has to comply with the BFI's decision.

Saweety Boora salutes after winning her bout in a 4-3 split decision.Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

"I will agree to whatever the Boxing Federation of India decides," said Neetu, who hails from Bhiwani.

However, she was happy to speak about her 5-0 unanimous decision win against Altantsetseg amidst a cheering crowd of fans.

The 22-year-old won the first two rounds 5-0 and 3-2 in her favour. However, she lost the third round 2-3 and strangely, she was awarded a unanimous verdict win after a bout review.

Nitu poses with her gold medal.Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Both the boxers resorted to heavy clinching and the referee had to intervene a number of times and asked them to keep their heads up. They were given a penalty deduction each for clinching.

"She was very aggressive and so was I. These things (clinching) happen sometimes," Neetu said.

A belt and a paycheck of Rs 82.7 lakh too came her way.

"I am happy that with the prize money as now all my financial troubles are over and I will just concentrate on boxing from now on," said Nitu, who had a sizeable number of people from her village, including her family, in the audience.

Her father Jai Bhagwan, who is an employee with the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, went on an unpaid leave for three years to help her in her career. "This win justifies the sacrifices of my family and I dedicate this to them and my country," the CWG champion said.

Saweety on song

If Nitu's bout was unruly, the final of the 81kg division between Saweety Boora and China's Wang Lina was unattractive. At the end, Saweety was declared the winner with a 4-3 split verdict in a bout where she went about throwing punches and occasionally ramming the Chinese with her head. Saweety won the first two rounds 2-3 and then won the third 4-1 to win the second gold for India.

Russian anthem played incorrectly

New Delhi: In an embarrassing moment for hosts India and boxing's global governing body, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg category medal ceremony here today. Demurchian Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia's Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played. The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriot after lodging their protest following the goof-up. pti

