Hong Kong Open: Flawless Veer Ahlawat jumps up 39 places

HONG KONG, November 11

Veer Ahlawat shot a flawless 7-under 63 to zoom up the leaderboard into tied-13th place after the third round of the Hong Kong Open at Fanling today. Ahlawat made birdies on the first, second, fourth, 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th holes to take his total to 10-under. The 27-year-old jumped 39 places from overnight tied-52.

Gaganjeet Bhullar made three birdies and a bogey in his round of 2-under 68 to slip 10 places to tied-22. Karandeep Kochhar, who was tied-12 with Bhullar at the halfway mark, slipped to tied-27 after shooting a 1-under 69, which included three birdies and two bogeys. The 24-year-old was a stroke behind Bhullar at 8-under.

Smith back in front

Former British Open champion Cameron Smith will go into tomorrow’s final round on 16-under and in a share for the lead with Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai after hitting a 5-under 65.

The Australian trailed overnight leader Phachara by a shot after yesterday’s play but hit six birdies around the composite course to pull level with 18 holes remaining.

The pair will be looking to join a winners list that includes former Major champions Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman and Justin Rose when the tournament, being played for the first time in four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, concludes tomorrow.

In overcast and breezy conditions, the 2022 British Open winner made a steady start to his day. — Agencies