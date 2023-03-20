Hope hits 128 in 1st game as captain, WI beat SA

East London (south africa): Shai Hope made 128 not out in his first game as the West Indies ODI captain to set up a 48-run win over South Africa. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma replied with a century of his own in the second ODI but his 144 from 118 balls wasn’t enough as the other South African batters failed around him. Hope’s century inspired West Indies to 335/8 and South Africa were all out for 287 in 41.4 overs.

Nomi (japan)

Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Olympics in race walk

India’s 20km race walkers Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht today qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vikash and Paramjeet finished second and third in the men’s section of the Asian 20km Race Walking Championships, clocking 1:20:05 and 1:20:08, respectively. They also qualified for August’s World Championships. The qualifying mark for the Olympics and the World Championships is 1:20:10.

Kolkata

Pritam, Naorem added to national camp for tri-nation

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac today called up Pritam Kotal and Naorem Mahesh Singh for the national camp in place of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Glan Martins, who are nursing injuries. India began their camp here on Thursday in their preparation for the upcoming tri-nation tournament in Imphal, where they are set to face Myanmar (March 22) and the Kyrgyz Republic (March 28).

Wellington

NZ on the brink of sweep after enforcing follow on

New Zealand moved to the brink of a 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test by dismissing the tourists for 164 and reducing them to 113/2, still 303 runs in arrears, after enforcing the follow on. Spinner Michael Bracewell and seamer Matt Henry took three wickets apiece as the Sri Lankans were dismissed in their first innings before the tea break. Despite a battling 89 from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka lost six wickets with the addition of only 55 runs after lunch.

Bengaluru

India to host 2023 SAFF Championships in Bengaluru

The 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship will be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 3, the All India Football Federation announced today. India will be hosting the tournament for the fourth time, and the first time since the 2015 edition when it was held in Thiruvananthapuram. India have won the tournament eight of the 12 times.

London

Saka double against Palace sends Arsenal 8 points clear

Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home defeat of Crystal Palace. Arsenal now have 69 points with reigning champions City on 61 with a game in hand.

BIRMINGHAM

Li, An bag titles at All England Open

Li Shi Feng defeated fellow Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi to win the men’s singles title at the All England Open badminton championships today, while South Korea’s An Se Young smashed her way to the women’s title.

Jeddah

Perez wins as Verstappen goes from 15th to second

Mexican Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull as double world champion team mate Max Verstappen raced to second from 15th place. Agencies