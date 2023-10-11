Hot pursuit: Rizwan, Shafique soar in record World Cup chase

Hyderabad, October 10

Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka here today.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan’s 131 not out and Abdullah’s 113.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

Mendis dominated Pakistan’s bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 before Samarawickrama dropped anchor to make 108 as Sri Lanka posted 344/9 in 50 overs, though they were restricted at the end by Hasan Ali (4/71) and Haris Rauf (2/64).

Mendis reached his century in 65 balls — the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup — flicking pacer Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose ton had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 edition.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam inside eight overs and Shafique was cautious early on before cutting loose to build a superb 176-run partnership with Rizwan.

Shafique, who replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, cracked 10 fours and three sixes and was primed to stay until the end on his World Cup debut but he fell to Matheesha Pathirana after a stunning catch by substitute Dushan Hemantha.

Rizwan was hit on his face and battled cramps after getting into the eighties but soldiered on for his third century, before guiding them home in style. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka

P Nissanka c Shafique b Shadab 51

K Perera c Rizwan b Ali 0

K Mendis c Haq b Ali 122

S Samarawickrama c Rizwan b Ali 108

C Asalanka c Rizwan b Ali 1

D de Silva c Afridi b Nawaz 25

D Shanaka c Azam b Afridi 12

D Wellalage c Shafique b Rauf 10

M Theekshana b Rauf 0

M Pathirana not out 1

Extras: (b 2, lb 2, nb 1, w 9) 14

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 344

FOW: 1-5, 2-107, 3-218, 4-229, 5-294, 6-324, 7-335, 8-343, 9-344

Bowling O M R W

Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 0 66 1

Hasan Ali 10 0 71 4

Mohammad Nawaz 9 0 62 1

Haris Rauf 10 0 64 2

Shadab Khan 8 0 55 1

Iftikhar Ahmed 4 0 22 0

Pakistan

A Shafique c sub b Pathirana 113

I Haq c Perera b Madushanka 12

B Azam c Sadeera b Madushanka 10

M Rizwan not out 131

S Shakeel c Wellalage b Theekshana 31

I Ahmed not out 22

Extras: (nb 1, w 25) 26

Total: (4 wickets, 48.2 overs) 345

FOW: 1-16, 2-37, 3-213, 4-308

Bowling O M R W

Maheesh Theekshana 10 0 59 1

Dilshan Madushanka 9.2 0 60 2

Dasun Shanaka 5 0 28 0

Matheesha Pathirana 9 0 90 1

Dunith Wellalage 10 0 62 0

Dhananjaya de Silva 4 0 36 0

Charith Asalanka 1 0 10 0

