Hotelier Mehta named PCA president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Amarjit Singh Mehta, an hotelier from Bathinda, has been elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) during a special general meeting held at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

U-16 team awarded Dilsher Khanna, honorary secretary, PCA, felicitated the Punjab’s under-16 team which won the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Arjun Rajput , Anmoljeet Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Aryan Yadav, Rahul Kumar, Rizu Shrivastwa, Namitveer Singh, Harish Kumar, Armaan Walia, Gursharan Singh and Vansh Kamboj were awarded Rs 1 lakh each, while Gurnoor Singh, Jaskaran Singh Batter, Arjun, Prathamjot Singh and Vyom Chugh were awarded Rs 50,000 each. Head coach Ravneet Singh was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

Preet Mohinder Singh Banga (Vicky Banga) was elected as the new vice-president, while Sunil Gupta is the new honorary treasurer. Harsimran Singh, Vikrant Gupta and Sanjeet Singh have been added as members of the apex council. The new office-bearers were elected unanimously.

PPL for state players

The PCA general body is also looking forward to organising the Punjab Premier League (PPL). A sub-committee will be constituted to study the model of different state leagues and tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the apex council for the same.

“After three-years, the PCA is hosting the IPL and it will be our endeavour to make it a hit event. After the IPL, we are planning to conduct the PPL. Also, it will be our endeavour to complete the PCA New Stadium, Mullanpur, by August 31 to host international events,” Mehta said.