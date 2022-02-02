How’s that? Cricket returns for 2022 Commonwealth Games

PTI

Dubai, February 1

Cricket will mark its return to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) after a gap of 24 years with India taking on Australia on July 29 in the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The league-cum-knockout women's tournament kicks off with a match between women's 2020 T20 World Cup finalists Australia and India on July 29, with the bronze and gold medal matches scheduled for August 7.

Cricket is the first discipline to announce its complete line-up after Sri Lanka were confirmed as the eighth team, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said today. The announcement was made jointly by the ICC and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) following Sri Lanka's victory in the CWG qualifier in Kuala Lumpur last week and the subsequent CGF ratification of the islanders entry.

Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan have already qualified as women's cricket makes its first entry. It will also only be the second time that cricket features in the multi-discipline event after a men's competition was part of the edition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and is considered a massive step to bring the game to new audiences. — PTI

IPL auction: Dhawan, Shreyas in top bracket

New Delhi: Several top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and will see 590 players go under the hammer.

