 Howzat? Ahmedabad awash with confluence of cricket & garba : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Howzat? Ahmedabad awash with confluence of cricket & garba

Howzat? Ahmedabad awash with confluence of cricket & garba

Howzat? Ahmedabad awash with confluence of cricket & garba

The city is abuzz with the preparations of garba. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Ahmedabad, October 13

Ahmedabad shines with the cricket buzz in the daytime; and after dusk, the city twinkles in the trance of garba preparations. At night, the Tricolour disco lights keep the party going as the city refuses to sleep.

It has been so for almost a fortnight as the big day — of the India-Pakistan blockbuster tie — finally arrives. The locals have waited for this arch-rivalry for 18 years — the last time the two teams played here, Pakistan beat India by three wickets in the fourth match of a bilateral ODI series on April 12, 2005.

“8-0. Nothing less than that,” said 16-year-old Abhishek Patel, as he waited for his school bus at the Vastrapur bus stop. The Class XI student was obviously referring to India’s all-win head-to-head record against Pakistan in their seven ODI World Cup meetings so far.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: “Ahmedabad is all blue, it will be a challenging match.”

From the biggest cricket stadium in the world – the Narendra Modi Stadium with a capacity of 1.34 lakh — to 52 garba grounds in the city, there is room for everybody to play. Cricket or dandia, the choice is yours! Mercifully, one will gave way to the other; only for a day, though, as there will be no let-up with the Navratri festivities continuing till October 23. Doctors and private hospitals are repeatedly cautioning overzealous partygoers and tourists to avoid overexertion. But game-faced tourists are unrelenting with their out-of-the-box ideas: ‘Stay at a hospital, get a medical check-up done, and then go for the game’.

Bharat Gadhvi, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association president, said, “We have discouraged our members to entertain such unethical admissions.”

Community halls, colleges, university dormitories, homestays and guesthouses are overflowing with visitors. “Room rents have surged more than five times the usual rates,” said Amit Sangwan, general manager at Novotel.

Cab drivers said those who could not book rooms are coming in from Vadodara, as far as 250km from here, on the matchday. Aviation industry insiders said besides the 250 scheduled flights, as many as 300 private jet landings have been made at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport since October 6. A 30 per cent rise in non-scheduled charter aircraft movement has been noticed in the month of October. For the lesser mortals, the Amdavad Municipal Transport Services has added 77 additional buses for the big day.

Field days for cheats, cops

Four anti-morcha teams — comprising cops with the experience of handling protest demonstrations during former US President Donald Trump’s 2000 visit, and against the NRC and CAA — have been deployed near the stadium gates to keep disgruntled ticket-seekers at bay.

But the cat and mouse game continues. Cheats too have had their hands full for the last few days. Two rackets involving the sale of approximately 2,000 counterfeits were busted on Wednesday. Thugs posing as novice ticket-seekers looted Rs 24,000 from a BBA student of Dholka, Vivek Vala, in Vastrapur, the heart of the city.

Cops say they have their eyes on black marketeers hanging around the stadium but their biggest worry is those ‘bulk operators’ sitting in plush hotels and dealing in counterfeits. This at a time when 11,000 cops are on vigil and 150 probationary IPS officers having been drafted in for training in crowd management.

Gujarati feast

The visiting Pakistan team, put up at a five-star hotel on the Ashram Road, too is soaking in the atmosphere. Team hotel sources confirmed the players have had their Gujarati fare of khakhra, fafda, dhokla, thepla, bhakhri and gota. “We have tried Gujarati dishes in the hotel but have not got a chance to go outside,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

9
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

Reuters photographer killed, 6 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Reuters photographer killed, 6 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner