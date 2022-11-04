HP beat Punjab to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali final

Kolkata: A whirlwind half-century from Sumeet Verma was complemented by a three-wicket haul from Rishi Dhawan as Himachal Pradesh entered the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final after a 13-run win over Punjab here today. Sent in to bat, HP scored 176/7. In response, Shubman Gill made a 32-ball 45 but it wasn’t enough for Punjab.
Brief scores: HP: 176/7 (Verma 51, Vasisht 43; Sanvir 2/17, Abhishek 2/20); Punjab: 163/7 (Shubman 45; Dhawan 3/25).
Margao
FC Goa celebrate first home match with 3-0 win
FC Goa’s first home game of this Indian Super League season was a joyous one as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 here today. Goa climbed to third place with the win.
Paris
Alcaraz makes winning start in Paris, Nadal bows out
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Rafa Nadal lost 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 to Tommy Paul, while Daniil Medvedev lost 6-4 2-6 7-5 to Alex de Minaur.
Fort Worth (usa)
WTA Finals: Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins
Ons Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals on Wednesday night. Maria Sakkari beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-4 to clinch one of the two spots in the semifinals from her group. Agencies
