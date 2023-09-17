HPCA rubbishes reports of fungus damage at Dharamsala outfield

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 16

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has termed the news reports regarding the growth of fungus in the outfield of HPCA stadium as unfounded.

According to reports on Friday, ICC’s head pitch consultant Andy Atkinson had raised concerns over the condition of the outfield.

The development comes at a crucial time for the BCCI and HPCA as Himachal Pradesh hosts the first of its five matches of the ODI World Cup in less than three weeks. Asian sides Afghanistan and Bangladesh are to play on October 7 at the HPCA stadium.

However, HPCA secretary Avinash Parmar expressed no concerns, saying the stadium is ready to host the teams and spectators. “The reports regarding the outfield are unfounded. It did not quote any official. The HPCA is set to host five World Cup matches. We are ready to welcome the teams and spectators. All arrangements for the matches to be hosted in Dharamsala have been made. It was a matter of pride for HPCA and Himachal Pradesh to host the World Cup matches and we will not leave any stone unturned to make it a resounding success,” Parmar told the Tribune.

