HS Prannoy beats compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to enter Australia Open final

Sydney, August 5
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the Australian Open final after defeating compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games here on Saturday.
The world number nine Prannoy took 43 minutes to ward off 21-year-old Rajawat’s challenge 21-18 21-12.
Making his maiden semifinal appearance in a Super 500 tournament, Orleans Masters champion Rajawat gave a good account of himself as he gave a tough fight to sixth seed Prannoy in the opening game.
However, Prannoy, who won the Malasysia Masters in May, dipped into his reservoir of experience to take the second game comfortable and seal the tie.
Prannoy will face China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final.
