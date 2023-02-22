HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth headline Senior Nationals field

Pune
Top shuttlers HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will hog the limelight at the Yonex-Sunrise Inter State-Inter Zonal Championships and Senior National Championships, beginning here tomorrow. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are among the big names who have opted out of the event.
New Delhi
Junior women’s hockey team beats S Africa in shootout
The Indian junior women’s hockey team won 4-3 in penalty shootout against the U-21 South African side in its final match of the tour. The South Africa Tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important U-21 Asia Cup.
Madrid
Spain court denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed
A Spanish court denied Dani Alves’ appeal today to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian football player continues. The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation. A trial has not been set.
Chandigarh
Harbhajan Memorial: Techtro Swades United win
Techtro Swades United Football Club, Una, recorded a 2-1 win over RCF Kapurthala in a club category semifinal during the ongoing Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. In another semifinal, Sports Academy Tirur, Kerala, recorded a 1-0 win over Delhi Football Club. In the U-17 academy category, FA Paldi went down 0-3 against Round Glass Football Academy, Mohali. — Agencies
