 HS Prannoy to lead India’s charge at Indonesia Super 1000 : The Tribune India

HS Prannoy to lead India’s charge at Indonesia Super 1000

The world number 8 Indian to face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in opener

HS Prannoy to lead India’s charge at Indonesia Super 1000

HS Prannoy in action. AP/PTI file



PTI

Jakarta, June 12

In-form HS Prannoy will be in the spotlight as India’s top shuttlers gear up for some tough opening round matches at the Indonesia Open, a BWF Super 1000 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, looks promising to go deep into the tournament, where the creme-de-la-creme of world badminton is set to compete this week.

The world number 8 Indian will be up against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan and a first round win is likely to pit him against China’s Shi Yuqi in the second round.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and 2021 world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will also look for impressive starts to their campaign, though they haven’t been in the best of form this season.

Sindhu made first round exits from the last two events, while Srikanth had a couple of quarterfinal finishes at Malaysia and Spain and they will have their task cut out against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and China’s Lu Guang Zu respectively in the opening round.

Lakshya Sen showed sparks of regaining some form when he reached the semifinals at Thailand Open. The 2021 world championships bronze medallist will open his campaign against world number 10 and eighth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Commonwealth Games champion and world number 5 men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face nemesis Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the opening round.

Satwik and Chirag had claimed the Swiss Open title this season and will have to dig deep into their reservoir to get the better off the Indonesian pair, whom they have never beaten in 11 meetings.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila too will have a tough ask as they face eight seeds Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the men’s doubles.

In another clash, former world number 1 Saina Nehwal is pitted against seven seeded Chinese Wang Zhi Yi.

Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will square off against Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the opening round.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

The Super 1000 is a Grade 2 (level 2) event in the BWF tournament ranking system, offering highest points and prize pool.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

2
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

3
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

6
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

7
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

8
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

9
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali NH restored

10
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre says CoWIN data is completely safe, terms reports of data breach ‘mischievous’

CoWIN data completely safe, reports of breach ‘mischievous’, says Centre

An internal exercise has been initiated to review the existi...

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

It is for the fourth straight month when retail inflation ha...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Decides to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers...

IOA plans to hold WFI polls on July 4; appoints former J-K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

IOA to hold WFI polls on July 4; former J-K HC Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal to be returning officer

Elections will be conducted at the special general meeting o...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days