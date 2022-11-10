 'Hum aapka wait kar rahe hain': Shoaib Akhtar wants an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final at MCG : The Tribune India

'Hum aapka wait kar rahe hain': Shoaib Akhtar wants an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final at MCG

Wishes Men in Blue good luck for semis against England

'Hum aapka wait kar rahe hain': Shoaib Akhtar wants an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final at MCG

A video grab of Shoaib Akhtar. Credit: @shoaib100mph/Twitter



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Pakistan’s Men in Green rolled over New Zealand on Wednesday as they crushed the Kiwis by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup finals.

Since grass was greener for the Pakistan team, eyes are hooked on to the television screens for what’s in fate for India as the Men in Blue will square off against a formidable England at the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

If India win, it will be a third final and face-off between the arch rivals.

Meanwhile, ahead of the much anticipated clash between India and England at the Adelaide Oval track on Thursday, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar had a message for team India.

Taking to his Instagram, Shoaib wished Rohit Sharma-led team the best and sought an India-Pakistan final.

He said in the video, “Hindustan, we have reached Melbourne. We are waiting for you. I wish you best of luck that you defeat England and arrive in Melbourne. It was in Melbourne that we defeated England in 1992 final. Now the year is 2022. The years are different but the numbers are the same. I want a India-Pakistan final. Let's play one more time. We need one match. The whole world is waiting with baited breath."

Watch the video here:

Fingers are crossed as cricket fans wait for today’s match with baited breath.

#Cricket #England #new zealand #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

3
Punjab

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for Sirsa Dera follower killing

4
Diaspora

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

5
Nation

Testimonies of 2 psychiatrists clinched Nirav Modi case: CBI

6
Chandigarh Projects Gathering Dust

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

8
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

9
World

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

10
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough

Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...

Himachal Assembly polls: High blitz campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...

9 Indians killed in Maldives fire

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...

India top priority for US, waiting period for US visa likely to fall by mid-2023: Official

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day' to contain dengue: Amritsar district admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

Exhibition on 1984 anti-Sikh riots organised at GNDU

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

Scuffle between two groups of students on JNU campus; 2 injured

Two students injured in scuffle on JNU campus

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 16.8 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘poor’

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

Sukesh Chandrashekhar again writes to LG, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rs 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Ludhiana ASI shoots himself dead inside thana’s ‘malkhana’

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens in Patiala, health advisory issued

Patiala MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Patiala civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest