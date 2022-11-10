'Hum aapka wait kar rahe hain': Shoaib Akhtar wants an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final at MCG

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Pakistan’s Men in Green rolled over New Zealand on Wednesday as they crushed the Kiwis by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup finals.

Since grass was greener for the Pakistan team, eyes are hooked on to the television screens for what’s in fate for India as the Men in Blue will square off against a formidable England at the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

If India win, it will be a third final and face-off between the arch rivals.

Meanwhile, ahead of the much anticipated clash between India and England at the Adelaide Oval track on Thursday, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar had a message for team India.

Taking to his Instagram, Shoaib wished Rohit Sharma-led team the best and sought an India-Pakistan final.

He said in the video, “Hindustan, we have reached Melbourne. We are waiting for you. I wish you best of luck that you defeat England and arrive in Melbourne. It was in Melbourne that we defeated England in 1992 final. Now the year is 2022. The years are different but the numbers are the same. I want a India-Pakistan final. Let's play one more time. We need one match. The whole world is waiting with baited breath."

Watch the video here:

Dear India, good luck for tomorrow. We'll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SdBLVYD6vm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Fingers are crossed as cricket fans wait for today’s match with baited breath.

