Hussamuddin joins Lovlina in semifinals

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin progressed to the semifinals as India’s medal count continued to swell at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Up against South Korea’s Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinals, Hussamuddin (57kg) fell behind early with his rival landing clean punches in the opening round.

With the prospects of an upset looming, Hussamuddin utilised his experience to make a comeback. He went all out in the next two rounds to dominate his way to a 5-0 win and guarantee yet another medal for India.

Ananta Chopade (54kg) bowed out of the competition after suffering a 0-4 loss to Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals.

On Saturday night, Anikushita Boro (56kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) prevailed over Tsubata Arsia of Japan and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan, respectively, to progress to the semifinals.

Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina, who was contesting in the 75kg weight category for the first time at an international tournament, had to work hard to earn a 3-2 victory against the former world champion.

The Assam boxer, who won a bronze medal in 69kg at the Tokyo Olympics, has moved up to 75kg division as her former weight class doesn’t feature in the Paris Olympics.

