Hussamuddin off to good start at Worlds

PTI

Tashkent, May 1

Mohammad Hussamuddin put up a dazzling display and began India’s campaign at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in style by registering a convincing win here today.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist made light work of Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the 57kg opening round with a dominating 5-0 win.

The Telangana-born pugilist made a cautious start to the bout but shifted gears superbly to assert his dominance over the Macedonian. Making use of his strength and high technical ability, Hussamuddin was able to land punches accurately and secure the victory with a unanimous decision. In the 60kg category, Varinder Singh went down fighting against Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan.