Hussamuddin too good for Ping, in last-16

PTI

Tashkent, May 5

Continuing his good form, Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships here today.

In a Round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin was up against China’s Lyu Ping. The southpaw displayed swift movement and clever play to throw a combination of punches in the first round and gain momentum.

After winning the first round unanimously, Hussamuddin upped the ante in the next and landed heavy blows while dodging Ping’s punches. The Chinese boxer couldn’t match his speed and intensity and eventually lost the bout 5-0. Hussamuddin will next take on Russia’s Eduard Savvin in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Ashish was up against two-time Olympics champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in another Round of 32 bout. He went on the offensive in the first round but Lopez defended well and hit some heavy counter punches to win it. But Ashish fought back strongly to win the second round. With everything to play for in the last round, both the boxers landed fierce punches in what was an intense bout but it was the Cuban boxer who won 5-2 after a bout review.

Naveen (92kg) took out South Korea’s Lee Sangmin in a Round of 32 bout. The lanky southpaw used his long reach and height advantage to dominate Sangmin.