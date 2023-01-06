Hyderabad back to top as Goa stumble in playoffs race

Margao: Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a hat-trick as Hyderabad FC went back to the top of the Indian Super League table after beating FC Goa 3-1 here today. Hyderabad lead Mumbai by a point but have played a game more. Goa are four points behind fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.
London
Kane closes in on Greaves’ Tottenham record
Harry Kane closed in on Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham Hotspur goalscoring record as he helped Spurs thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League. Kane’s goals took him to 264 for Spurs in all competitions, just two behind Greaves’ tally.
ALICANTE
Barca taken to extra time by third-tier InterCity in Cup
Former Barcelona junior Oriol Soldevila scored a hat-trick against his old club but still ended on the losing side as third-tier InterCity took the La Liga giants to extra time before losing 3-4 in a dramatic Copa del Rey tie. Agencies
