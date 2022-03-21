Hyderabad beat Kerala in shootout to win maiden ISL trophy

PTI

Margao: Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani made three stunning saves as Hyderabad FC clinched their maiden Indian Super League title after defeating Kerala Blasters in the penalty shootout in the summit clash. Hyderabad beat Kerala 3-1 in the shootout after the match ended 1-1 in the regulation and extra-time. For Hyderabad, Joao Victor, Khassa Camara and Halicharan Narzary scored while only Ayush Adhikari found the target in the shootout as Kerala suffered heartbreak for the third time in the finals. Earlier, 22-year-old Rahul KP’s goal in the 68th minute put Kerala ahead, but Sahil Tavora equalised with a stunning volley in the 88th minute.