Hylo Open: Satwik-Chirag in quarters

Saarbrucken (Germany), nov 3
Top Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 after a hard-fought win here today.
Rankireddy and Shetty, seeded third, beat the English pair of Rory Easton and Zach Russ 22-24 21-15 21-11 in a pre-quarterfinals match that lasted a little over an hour. In the women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 13-21 14-21 to Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt in the Round of 16.
