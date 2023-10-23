 I always felt part of the team: Shami after his 5-wicket haul : The Tribune India

I always felt part of the team: Shami after his 5-wicket haul

Drafted into the playing XI on Sunday against the Kiwis, Shami produced excellent figures of 5/54 and played a pivotal role in the home team's four-wicket win

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry. Reuters photo.



PTI

Dharamsala, October 23

Watching the proceedings from the sidelines is always difficult for any player, and Mohammed Shami is no different. But the pace-bowling stalwart, who produced a five-star performance against New Zealand in his first match of this edition of the World Cup, asserted he always felt he was part of the team even when he was not included in the first four games.

afted into the playing XI on Sunday against the Kiwis, Shami produced excellent figures of 5/54 and played a pivotal role in the home team's four-wicket win against New Zealand in a top-of-the-table clash in scenic Dharamsala.

"I was watching everything from the bench. I will do something only when I am given the chance. When you are not playing, it is very difficult. But if your team is performing, your boys are moving in a rhythm, then I don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside," Shami said at the post-match press conference.

"You are also a part of the team and a part of the World Cup. I think everyone should enjoy each other's success."         

The 33-year-old fast bowler said he never lost hope when he was sitting on the sidelines, and always kept a positive mindset.

"Personally, I keep my outlook simple, you need to keep enjoying. In India the biggest sport is cricket. The biggest place is the place where you are sitting.

"It's not necessary to be there (in the playing XI). You have 15 players. Four of them have to stay out. So, by being positive and enjoying, I feel you will get more results," Shami said.

"So, I always think, I am not here today, I will be here tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then day after tomorrow. They do come in rotation. And when your time comes, you need to contribute for the team."   

Shami said he had full clarity about his role on Sunday and he focussed on his line and length on a pitch that wasn't offering much.

"...I know everything, but it depends on what your role is, what the conditions are. You have to see everything because when the ball is not coming out of the wicket, you have to focus on the line and length. And the result is in front of you," he said.

"When you start, it's very important that you get a good start for your team. That's your role. Our bowlers have chosen the right areas. We did well and we restricted them, and the result is in front of you."     

Shami did not single out any particular wicket he wanted to put ahead of the other four, saying they were all important.

"All the wickets are good. When you play for your country, I feel every wicket is important for you. As such, I don't like any particular wicket more. I enjoy all my wickets."           Coming into the match, India and New Zealand were unbeaten and Shami said there wasn't much to differentiate between the top-two sides in tournament, and the team that played better won.

"When the top-two teams are playing, how they play doesn't matter, but how they have played the game matters. No. 1 and No.2 teams don't have much difference. When two top teams are playing, I think the (previous) results don't matter. Their game (on the day) matters.

"I think you should look at the game, the innings, the fielding, how you have bowled. That matters more in this stage. The one who does well, wins the match," he said.

Shami said that while it was good to win the toss as the wicket assisted the Indian bowlers in the first session, it was equally important to bowl in the right areas after that.

"It's good (winning the toss) because, obviously, batting second helps. It does benefit (you) when you are bowling during the day. Whenever you bowl, you always look for a good area. And whenever you bowl in a good area, you will definitely get results. So, my belief is that whether you put it in the day or in the evening, you will have to hit a good area," he said.

The HPCA stadium outfield here has come in for sharp criticism because of its soggy nature, but Shami said the conditions were the same for both teams.

"There is no complaint because it was the same for both teams. We cannot say anything to the groundsman because he is helpless, it's his job; he tries very hard... It is not good to put a question mark on someone," he said.

"The situation and the condition is the same for both teams. In India and abroad, there are ups and downs. Sometimes we play on wet grounds, sometimes we play on dry grounds. No complaints."     

Shami had high praise for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, saying they all share a strong bond.

"When you talk about bonding, it's very important that you play as a unit; they are my second and third partners. We have a good package. You get to see the aggression," he said.

"As far as enjoying (the game) is concerned, I have told you before, that if you enjoy the success of others, you will get better results."

