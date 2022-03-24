'I am spent': World No. 1 Barty retires at 25

Brisbane, March 23

Ashleigh Barty did things on her own terms while winning three Grand Slam singles titles and spending more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in women’s tennis.

She retired on her own terms, too — at the age of 25, just two months after winning the Australian Open title. The announcement stunned the tennis world on Wednesday. “I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” Barty said, her voice shaky at times, during a six-minute video posted on Instagram.

Saying it was time to “chase other dreams,” Barty, who announced her engagement to trainee golf professional Garry Kissick in November, said she no longer feels compelled to do what she knows is required to be the best she can be at tennis. “It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say,” Barty said during an informal interview with her former doubles partner, Casey Dellacqua. “I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level any more. I am spent.”

This is not the first time Barty has walked away from tennis: She was the Wimbledon junior champion at age 15 in 2011, presaging a promising professional career, but left the tour entirely for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout, overwhelmed by the pressure and travel required.

She played professional cricket back home in Australia, then eventually picked up a racquet once again and returned to her other sport.

Barty went on to win Major titles on three different surfaces — on clay at the 2019 French Open, on grass at Wimbledon last year and on the hard courts of Melbourne Park in January, becoming the first Australian player in 44 years to triumph at the nation’s Grand Slam tournament. But she hasn’t played a tournament since being presented with her Australian Open trophy by seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley, her mentor and Indigenous and Australian tennis icon.

Barty won 15 WTA Tour-level titles in singles and 12 in doubles since turning pro in 2010. She spent 121 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings, including the last 114 in a row. — AP/PTI

Ash Barty’s announcement was all the more stunning from an on-court perspective given her recent run of success: Barty had won 25 of her last 26 matches and three of her past four events. Only one other woman has walked away from the sport while atop the WTA rankings: Justine Henin was No. 1 when she retired in May 2008. During her 21-month sabbatical from tennis as a teen, Barty played cricket with the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League. She returned to tennis in May 2016, playing a $50,000 ITF event in Eastbourne. One year later, she was ranked No. 88; by the end of 2017, she was an established member of the top-20.