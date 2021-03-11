I eat 90% of my stomach's capacity, I don't consume sugar, gluten: Virat Kohli

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

Virat Kohli looks fit and it’s because he religiously follows his diet plan.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the cricketer said: “There was a time when I didn’t focus on diet and fitness, but in recent years I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I always try to have absolute awareness of my food intake. what not to do for me are quite simple: no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy products as much as possible. Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat up to 90% of my stomach capacity. For a foodie like me, all of these things aren’t easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy really becomes an addiction.”