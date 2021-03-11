I eat 90% of my stomach's capacity, I don't consume sugar, gluten: Virat Kohli

Chandigarh, August 18
Virat Kohli looks fit and it’s because he religiously follows his diet plan.
Talking about his diet Virat Kohli said, "The dos and don'ts for me are quite simple— no processed sugar, no gluten, " adding that "I also avoid dairy as much as possible. Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat to 90 per cent of my stomach's capacity."
In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the cricketer said: “There was a time when I didn’t focus on diet and fitness, but in recent years I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I always try to have absolute awareness of my food intake. what not to do for me are quite simple: no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy products as much as possible. Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat up to 90% of my stomach capacity. For a foodie like me, all of these things aren’t easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy really becomes an addiction.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...