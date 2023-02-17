 I have evolved, now I try to sweep fast bowlers: Pujara : The Tribune India

Pujara’s 100th test

I have evolved, now I try to sweep fast bowlers: Pujara

I have evolved, now I try to sweep fast bowlers: Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Only 13 Indian players have played 100 Tests or more with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar leading the way with 200 Test matches. India’s No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who will join the 100-Test club in the second Test, has often been criticised for lacking intent while batting. In a free-flowing converstaion, he opened up on perceptions about him as a player and having to reinvent his game to make a comeback in the Tests. Excerpts:

You will play your 100th Test tomorrow. When did you first think you will get to this milestone?

When I made my debut, I never thought about playing 100 Test matches and it is always about the present and not thinking too far ahead. Probably before this series started, I realised that I will be playing my 100th Test match. You never think that you can play 100 Tests. I have always been a player who wants to do well in each and every Test match and Test series. A century of Tests is something that happens in a journey and something you can’t predict but once you continue playing good cricket, it happens.

How have you dealt with the perceptions about your batting style?

Certainly, it was challenging, but the most important part is you need to be mentally strong and believe in yourself. You should know what your strength is as a player and that was something I backed throughout my career and that has given me success. I know how I got success in the first 5-7 years. I can’t change my game, but obviously you can fine-tune and add things to your game. But then you can’t change your entire game because there are players who are also playing white-ball game and their style of play is different. What I have learnt in all these years is to stick to your strengths and back that, and I have added a few shots to my game in the last couple of years and am continuing to grow as a cricketer.

How hard was it when you were dropped for the Sri Lanka series last year?

It was challenging, I was playing county for Sussex and got my rhythm back. I had already spoken to Rahul (Dravid) bhai and Vicky paaji (Vikram Rathour) and although I was left out of the team, I had clear communication that I had to work on certain things and there is always an opportunity to represent the Indian team again. I got my opportunity to play that one-off Test match in England and I was ready. I played First-Class games for Sussex and scored enough runs to get my confidence back.

Do you do anything to enhance your mental strength?

(Ravichandran) Ashwin recently spoken about how stubborn I am and I would like to stick to my game. One has to be disciplined to be successful in Test format. I have certain routines in fitness. I do a little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama because it is necessary to shut the outside noise. It is easy to say, but to do that you have to be mentally strong, and sometimes to detach from what is being spoken about you and shut out even if something positive has appeared in newspapers or social media and that is important.

What has been the big change in you as a player?

Playing white-ball cricket for Saurashtra and Sussex has helped me. I have tried playing sweep shots against fast bowlers and paddle scoop and a few reverse sweeps as well. That has opened my mindset and I want to implement these in Tests. I am more open-minded and flexible and that has helped me even in the last series against Bangladesh and when we needed to accelerate and I had to play a few shots. But I am the same Cheteshwar as a person if you speak to people who know me, I am the same person and I don’t think you need to change as a person if you are a good human being.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

4
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

8
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

10
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bipartisan resolution introduced in US Senate recognising Arunachal as integral part of India

Arunachal is India's part, says US resolution; condemns China's aggression along LAC

PM Modi to address global business summit today

PM Modi to address global business summit today

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...

Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match

Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop