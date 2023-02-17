I have evolved, now I try to sweep fast bowlers: Pujara

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Only 13 Indian players have played 100 Tests or more with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar leading the way with 200 Test matches. India’s No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who will join the 100-Test club in the second Test, has often been criticised for lacking intent while batting. In a free-flowing converstaion, he opened up on perceptions about him as a player and having to reinvent his game to make a comeback in the Tests. Excerpts:

You will play your 100th Test tomorrow. When did you first think you will get to this milestone?

When I made my debut, I never thought about playing 100 Test matches and it is always about the present and not thinking too far ahead. Probably before this series started, I realised that I will be playing my 100th Test match. You never think that you can play 100 Tests. I have always been a player who wants to do well in each and every Test match and Test series. A century of Tests is something that happens in a journey and something you can’t predict but once you continue playing good cricket, it happens.

How have you dealt with the perceptions about your batting style?

Certainly, it was challenging, but the most important part is you need to be mentally strong and believe in yourself. You should know what your strength is as a player and that was something I backed throughout my career and that has given me success. I know how I got success in the first 5-7 years. I can’t change my game, but obviously you can fine-tune and add things to your game. But then you can’t change your entire game because there are players who are also playing white-ball game and their style of play is different. What I have learnt in all these years is to stick to your strengths and back that, and I have added a few shots to my game in the last couple of years and am continuing to grow as a cricketer.

How hard was it when you were dropped for the Sri Lanka series last year?

It was challenging, I was playing county for Sussex and got my rhythm back. I had already spoken to Rahul (Dravid) bhai and Vicky paaji (Vikram Rathour) and although I was left out of the team, I had clear communication that I had to work on certain things and there is always an opportunity to represent the Indian team again. I got my opportunity to play that one-off Test match in England and I was ready. I played First-Class games for Sussex and scored enough runs to get my confidence back.

Do you do anything to enhance your mental strength?

(Ravichandran) Ashwin recently spoken about how stubborn I am and I would like to stick to my game. One has to be disciplined to be successful in Test format. I have certain routines in fitness. I do a little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama because it is necessary to shut the outside noise. It is easy to say, but to do that you have to be mentally strong, and sometimes to detach from what is being spoken about you and shut out even if something positive has appeared in newspapers or social media and that is important.

What has been the big change in you as a player?

Playing white-ball cricket for Saurashtra and Sussex has helped me. I have tried playing sweep shots against fast bowlers and paddle scoop and a few reverse sweeps as well. That has opened my mindset and I want to implement these in Tests. I am more open-minded and flexible and that has helped me even in the last series against Bangladesh and when we needed to accelerate and I had to play a few shots. But I am the same Cheteshwar as a person if you speak to people who know me, I am the same person and I don’t think you need to change as a person if you are a good human being.