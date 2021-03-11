I-League: Aizawl FC sweat past Real Kashmir

Naihati: Aizawl FC rode on a second-half brace from Willis Plaza to beat Real Kashmir 3-2 in the

I-League relegation group match here today. Kenkre FC beat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-0.

New Delhi

IOA writes to CGF to discuss shooting, wrestling omission

The Indian Olympic Association today described the exclusion of shooting, wrestling and archery from the initial programme of the 2026 Commonwealth Games as “shocking” and asked the Commonwealth Games Federation for a discussion at its next General Assembly. agencies