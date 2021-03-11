I-League: Kenkre FC’s loss is Real Kashmir’s gain

Naihati
Kenkre FC dropped to the second division after losing to Indian Arrows by a solitary goal, handing a lifeline to Real Kashmir FC on the final day of the I-League here today. Kenkre needed a win on the final matchday to keep pressure on Real Kashmir, who drew 1-1 against TRAU FC.
New Delhi
Discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended
Top Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for a banned steroid. She faces the prospect of being banned for up to four years if she is found guilty.
New Delhi
New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup due to Covid
New Zealand have pulled out of the Thomas Cup after their team for the men’s badminton championship was “severely depleted” by positive tests, prompting the sport’s global governing body to replace them with the United States. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised