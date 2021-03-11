I-League: Kenkre FC’s loss is Real Kashmir’s gain

Naihati

Kenkre FC dropped to the second division after losing to Indian Arrows by a solitary goal, handing a lifeline to Real Kashmir FC on the final day of the I-League here today. Kenkre needed a win on the final matchday to keep pressure on Real Kashmir, who drew 1-1 against TRAU FC.

New Delhi

Discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended

Top Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for a banned steroid. She faces the prospect of being banned for up to four years if she is found guilty.

New Delhi

New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup due to Covid

New Zealand have pulled out of the Thomas Cup after their team for the men’s badminton championship was “severely depleted” by positive tests, prompting the sport’s global governing body to replace them with the United States. — Agencies