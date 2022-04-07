I-League: Mohammedan Sporting reclaim top spot

Kalyani
Mohammedan SC saw off a strong challenge from Rajasthan United FC to emerge 2–1 winners in the I-League here today. In Naihati, RoundGlass Punjab FC recorded their second successive victory as they defeated Indian Arrows 3-1.
London
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for sale
The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said today that the jersey could fetch more than £4 million in an online auction that opens April 20.
New Delhi
Services put it across Punjab in basketball Nationals
Services beat defending champions Punjab 101-84 in a second round match of the men’s event in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship here today.
Bhopal
Hockey Nationals: Chandigarh log win on first day
Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal and Puducherry registered impressive wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the Hockey India senior men’s Nationals here today. Chandigarh beat Jammu and Kashmir 9-2 in the first pool match of the day. — Agencies
Zarqa (Jordan)
Priyangka hands India victory against Egypt
Priyangka Devi scored the solitary goal as the Indian women’s football team registered a 1-0 win over lower-ranked Egypt in the first friendly at the Prince Mohammed Stadium here today. It was Priyangka’s first-ever goal for the Blue Tigresses against the 95th-ranked Egypt. India next play Jordan on Friday in another friendly.
