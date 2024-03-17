I-League must be in sync with FIFA window: Igor Stimac

PTI

Abha (Saudi Arabia), March 16

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac today said that he is keeping a close watch on the players competing in the I-League for a possible national team call-up.

A 25-member Indian team, led by skipper Sunil Chhetri, underwent their first training session today evening after arriving here a week in advance to acclimatise to the high-altitude venue ahead of the away Round 2 tie of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary joint qualification on March 21.

“I watch all the games throughout the season but this time, I especially went to see some of our youngsters playing in the I-League,” said Stimac indicating how serious he is about scouting for talent in the domestic tournament. “The problem is that the I-League calendar wasn’t adjusted to FIFA windows and clubs need them now, so they will miss this opportunity of representing the U23s in Malaysia. But I am sure this will change soon.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Saudi Arabia #Sunil Chhetri