I-League must be in sync with FIFA window: Igor Stimac

Abha (Saudi Arabia), March 16
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac today said that he is keeping a close watch on the players competing in the I-League for a possible national team call-up.
A 25-member Indian team, led by skipper Sunil Chhetri, underwent their first training session today evening after arriving here a week in advance to acclimatise to the high-altitude venue ahead of the away Round 2 tie of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary joint qualification on March 21.
“I watch all the games throughout the season but this time, I especially went to see some of our youngsters playing in the I-League,” said Stimac indicating how serious he is about scouting for talent in the domestic tournament. “The problem is that the I-League calendar wasn’t adjusted to FIFA windows and clubs need them now, so they will miss this opportunity of representing the U23s in Malaysia. But I am sure this will change soon.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...