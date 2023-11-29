I-League: Real Kashmir Football Club dominate with 4-0 victory against Kashi

Srinagar

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) secured a decisive victory here today, triumphing over Inter Kashi FC 4-0 in the I-League. With the victory, RKFC moved to the third spot on the table with 12 points from six matches.

New Delhi

Asian Games champ Sheetal world No. 1 para archer

Fresh from winning two gold medals at the Para Asian Games, Sheetal Devi jumped two places to become world No. 1 in the women’s compound open section. Rakesh Kumar, who won three gold medals at the Para Asian Championship, also moved up two places to become world No. 3.

Dubai

Namibia qualify for men’s T20 World Cup

Namibia today qualified for next year’s men’s T20 World Cup after assuring a top-two finish in the Africa region qualifiers. The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA in June 4-30. Five wins in as many matches have taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament. Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are still in the reckoning.

New Delhi

Chauhan stuns India No. 1 Dhiraj to enter recurve final

Jharkhand’s Mrinal Chauhan stunned India No. 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the shoot-off to advance to the final of the men’s recurve section at the ongoing Senior Nationals. Chauhan will face Tushar Shelke in the final. — Agencies

