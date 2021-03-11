I-League: Sreenidi Deccan beat Punjab FC 2-0

Kalyani

Nigerian Louis Ogana scored a brace as Sreenidi Deccan defeated Punjab FC 2-0 in an I-League championship round match here today.

London

Chelsea being sold for $3B to LA Dodgers owners

Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich.

Madrid

Tvesa lands two birdies, makes cut in Spain

India’s Tvesa Malik got out of a tough situation with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine to squeeze inside the cut line at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open. Malik, shot a 1-under 71 and at an even-par 144 for two days, she is tied-56. However, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, missed the cut.

Seongnam

Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa lying tied-5th in S Korea

Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa, the last two Indians to have won on the Asian Tour, were five shots behind sole leader, Bio Kim (68), after the penultimate round of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open today. Joshi (69) and Madappa (72) are both tied-5th at 5-under 208

Wishaw (UK)

Sharma, Chawrasia miss cut; Lahiri tied-10 at Wells Fargo

India's Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia made early exits from the Betfred British Masters after missing the cut by a fair margin. Sharma carded 73-74 while Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the European Tour, shot 74-74. Meanwhile, Anirban Lahiri handled tough conditions well before dropping a double-bogey to card a 2-under 68 in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship. At 4-under, he’s tied-10. Agencies