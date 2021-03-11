I-League: Sreenidi Deccan beat Punjab FC 2-0

Kalyani
Nigerian Louis Ogana scored a brace as Sreenidi Deccan defeated Punjab FC 2-0 in an I-League championship round match here today.
London
Chelsea being sold for $3B to LA Dodgers owners
Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich.
Madrid
Tvesa lands two birdies, makes cut in Spain
India’s Tvesa Malik got out of a tough situation with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine to squeeze inside the cut line at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open. Malik, shot a 1-under 71 and at an even-par 144 for two days, she is tied-56. However, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, missed the cut.
Seongnam
Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa lying tied-5th in S Korea
Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa, the last two Indians to have won on the Asian Tour, were five shots behind sole leader, Bio Kim (68), after the penultimate round of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open today. Joshi (69) and Madappa (72) are both tied-5th at 5-under 208
Wishaw (UK)
Sharma, Chawrasia miss cut; Lahiri tied-10 at Wells Fargo
India's Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia made early exits from the Betfred British Masters after missing the cut by a fair margin. Sharma carded 73-74 while Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the European Tour, shot 74-74. Meanwhile, Anirban Lahiri handled tough conditions well before dropping a double-bogey to card a 2-under 68 in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship. At 4-under, he’s tied-10. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device