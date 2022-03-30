I-League: Sudeva Delhi hold Real Kashmir FC to 2-2 draw

Naihati

Sudeva Delhi FC produced an inspired second half display to overcome a two-goal deficit and eke out a fighting 2-2 draw against fancied Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match here today. At Kalyani, defending champions Gokulam Kerala avoided a major upset as the their match against Rajasthan United ended in a 1-1 draw.

Miami

Medvedev reaches last-16 in Miami, Osaka into quarters

Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved a step closer to reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking as he beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the last-16 at the Miami Open while Naomi Osaka cruised into the quarter-finals of the women’s draw beating Alison Riske 6-3 6-4.

London

Mick Schumacher crash could cost team $1 million

Mick Schumacher’s crash in last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for F1 team Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday’s race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild.

Tokyo

Yoshida rescues Japan as Vietnam claim point

Japan defender Maya Yoshida’s second-half goal earned a 1-1 draw with a stubborn Vietnam side at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday as Hajime Moriyasu’s World Cup-bound side brought down the curtain on their preliminary campaign.

Chonburi (Thailand)

Thorpe is Afghanistan’s cricket team’s new coach

Axed over England’s Ashes debacle, former batter Graham Thorpe was today appointed as Afghanistan’s new head coach. Agencies