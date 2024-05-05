‘Never refused to give sample for dope test’: Wrestler Bajrang Punia reacts to his provisional suspension by anti-doping body NADA

New Delhi, May 5
Reacting to his provisional suspension order, Olympic bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia has clarified that he never refused to give his sample. The Tribune had reported that Punia had refused to give his sample during the March 10 selection trial and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued him a notice and asked him to send a written reply by May 7.
On Sunday, Bajrang wrote on the microblogging site X that his lawyer Vidhusphat Singhania will send in a detailed reply soon.
"I want to clarify about a report about my dope test. I never refused to give my sample, I requested them to get a reply about the expiry kit which I had raised with them. I wanted to know what action was taken? I told them please give me a reply and take my sample. My lawyer Vidhusphat Singhania will reply to this notice soon," Bajrang wrote on X.
मेरे बारे में जो डोप टेस्ट के लिए ख़बर आ रही है उसके लिये मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूँ !!! मैंने कभी भी नाडा अधिकारियों को sample देने से इनकार नहीं किया, मैंने उनसे अनुरोध किया कि वे मुझे जवाब दें कि उन्होंने पहले मेरा sample लेने के लिए जो एक्सपायरी किट लाई थी, उस पर उन्होंने क्या… pic.twitter.com/aU676ADyy3— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 5, 2024
