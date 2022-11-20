I want more batters to chip in with ball: Hardik Pandya

PTI

Mount Maunganui, November 20

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya understands that batters will not be successful every time they are given the ball to do the job but he wants to see more batting all-rounders in his side for better bowling options.

After Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 51-ball 111, Deepak Hooda used his off-breaks to dismiss four batters, contributing in team's comprehensive 65-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I.

Hooda is an effective batter in the lower middle order too.

"Can't get any better than this. Everyone chipped in but it was surely a special innings by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

"Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn't mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important.

"The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball," he added.

Former players such as Anil Kumble and Michael Vaughan have pointed out India's lack of bowling options after their exit from the T20 World Cup, pitching for more batting all-rounders.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted it was "not our best effort" and said Suryakumar's whirlwind innings made all the difference.

"Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding," he said.

Suryakumar hit as many as 11 boundaries and seven maximums during his second T20 hundred.

India will play New Zealand in the third and final T20 on Tuesday.

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya