 I would pray for Hyderabad curator, playing here felt like playing in Rawalpindi: Rizwan : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • I would pray for Hyderabad curator, playing here felt like playing in Rawalpindi: Rizwan

I would pray for Hyderabad curator, playing here felt like playing in Rawalpindi: Rizwan

Rizwan’s unbeaten 131 off 121 helped Pakistan chase 345 and beat Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday

I would pray for Hyderabad curator, playing here felt like playing in Rawalpindi: Rizwan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates his century against Sri Lanka in the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. ANI Photo



PTI

Hyderabad, October 11  

Mohammad Rizwan will fondly remember the local curator in his prayers for producing a batting beauty that helped him smash a ton and guide his team to a comfortable six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in a record-breaking chase in the World Cup.

The deeply religious keeper-batter scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls as Pakistan's 345/4 is the highest successful run-chase in the history of World Cup. 

"When we got to the ground for the first time, he (curator) said, 'Rizwan, you must hit two 100s on this ground'. I met him today as well. We can pray for him and you should pray for him too," Rizwan said at the post-match press conference as Pakistan team ended its two-week Hyderabad leg on a high with two wins in two games.

In fact, the kind of affection and reception Pakistan received in Nizam's own land made Rizwan feel like as if he was playing in Rawalpindi.

"I felt like I was playing a match in Pindi. The way the crowd gave love today (Tuesday), and not just me, the whole Pakistan team got love. In fact, they supported Sri Lanka too. I am happy that the crowd in Hyderabad has supported cricket, both Sri Lanka and us. I had a lot of fun with them."

Hospitality of Hyderabad was unparalleled

"Hospitality, you all must have seen it. Someone must have taken pictures when we came to the airport. I said earlier that I felt like I was playing in front of crowd of Rawalpindi. Our ground in Lahore is big, a lot of people come there but today it seems that Pakistan's match is taking place in Rawalpindi," Rizwan said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

‘I knew 340-350 was chase-able’

His 176-run third wicket stand with fellow centurion Abdullah Shafique set the tone and in hindsight it seemed like a correct decision to drop an out of form Fakhar Zaman and bring the youngster in.

"This is management and captain's decision. As a senior player, we can give advice," said Rizwan.

However, he remembers on reaching the ground, assistant coach Abdul Rahman told him that it was a batting strip.

"When we reached the ground, Abdul Rahman who is also our coach and there were 2-3 more players with me, said, 'Rizwan this pitch looks like a batting pitch. When we were bowling, I think it was 32nd or 33rd over that time, I told (Mohammed) Nawaz and 2-3 other players, if we restrict Sri Lanka to 340-plus, then I hope it's the best. If it goes above that, it means we're not bowling well."           

Adapting to any batting slot is key

Rizwan feels that his biggest plus point in the past few years has been his adaptability while batting at different slots in different formats.

In T20Is, he has opened while he comes in at No. 4 in ODIs and that has given him a chance to look at game situations across formats from different angles.

"In T20, Misbah-ul-Haq asked me to open, now management gave me 4 number in the order for ODIs, maybe that's why I can see things. I think I had this thing from the beginning – the ability to adjust to the demands of different positions in the batting order," he said.        

Told Shafique not to look at scoreboard

Shafique, one of the exciting talents in Pakistan cricket, scored 113 off 103 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and Rizwan's advice to him was to break the target into smaller parts.

So what was he telling the younger partner during their 176-run stand?

"I told Abdullah, 'Don't look at the board'. We kept following our plan, because there was a separate plan till 20 over, there was a separate plan till 30 and then there was a separate plan till 40 over. This is what we planned.

"In big chases we have had contributions from Babar Azam. Unfortunately, when he got out, then we chalked a plan that now till 20 overs, we would bat normally. It was this communication and calculation. The way Abdullah built the innings in the beginning, the kind of shots he hit, made it easy for us to chase the score," he said. 

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

3
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

4
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

5
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

6
India

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn't you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

7
India

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31

8
Punjab

Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

9
Punjab

Asian games: Punjab reward less than Haryana's , players upset

10
India

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

Top News

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan's Sialkot

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Guru Nanak Dev University Dean quits

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Chandigarh: PGI blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Punjab Govt books Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre for open debate with Opposition leaders

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Jalandhar resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi