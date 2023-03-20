IBA allows Anjani to represent Nepal

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 19

In a relief to Anjani Teli, the International Boxing Association (IBA) today allowed the boxer to continue representing Nepal at the Women’s World Championships.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had alleged that Anjani, formerly known as “Hemlata” in New Delhi, did not have the required permission to switch nationalities and compete for Nepal.

The Indian federation produced her BFI registration number and photos of her winning a gold medal at the Delhi State Women’s Boxing Championships in 2021 as proof. However, IBA cleared the boxer based on her passport and citizenship registration papers. “New Delhi-born boxer Anjani Teli has never acquired an Indian passport, nor competed internationally representing India. 8 years ago she received Nepali citizenship, as her parents are originally from the country,” IBA said in a statement.

BFI alleged that Anjani possesses two sets of papers to suggest different nationalities. The federation released a statement saying that “Hemlata” is a resident of Sadar Bazar, New Delhi. The statement also includes details of her Aadhar Card.

“The said boxer’s name is Hemlata Gupta. She played at the Nationals in 2021. As per the norms, Aadhar Card is the valid identification and basis of this documentation she was allowed to participate in the Nationals,” said the statement.