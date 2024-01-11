 Ibrahim Zadran hopes his team shows bite : The Tribune India

Ibrahim Zadran hopes his team shows bite

Afghanistan looking to improve batting, says captain

Ibrahim Zadran hopes his team shows bite

Ibrahim Zadran leads the team’s warm-up. Vicky



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, January 10

Relying heavily on their spin attack, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said that the India series will be a platform to improve the team’s batting before the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan have never defeated India in T20Is, having lost four of the five matches — with one being a no result — played between the two teams.

“Playing against India on their home soil is difficult, but we are here to win and show our skills,” said Zadran. “We have lots of good players in T20 and we are good in this format, I am sure we will perform well. All our boys are playing good cricket, so I am sure they will have a good series against India,” added the 22-year-old.

Afghanistan are 10th in the T20I rankings. “We have one of the best spinners in the world, we have fast bowlers as well, but our aim is to improve batting skills,” he said.

Rashid ruled out of series

The skipper also confirmed that Afghanistan’s trump card Rashid Khan will be unavailable for the series. The leg-spinner, who underwent a back surgery after the ODI World Cup in November, has been named in the squad but will not be available for the three games as he undergoes his rehabilitation.

“He is not totally fit, though he attended the practice sessions. He is doing his rehab. We will miss him in the series. Without him there are a few players we trust,” said Zadran.

Rashid has not played a competitive game since the ODI World Cup and missed Afghanistan’s series against the UAE. In his absence, Afghanistan’s spin attack is expected to be led by the experienced Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“We have been training here for the last two-three days, and there was no dew. Hope the conditions will remain similar on the match day,” said Zadran.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Mohali


