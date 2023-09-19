 ICC charges 8 including 3 Indians for corrupt activities during Emirates T10 league : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ICC charges 8 including 3 Indians for corrupt activities during Emirates T10 league

ICC charges 8 including 3 Indians for corrupt activities during Emirates T10 league

The Indians include team co-owners Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary and a batting coach named Sunny Dhillon

ICC charges 8 including 3 Indians for corrupt activities during Emirates T10 league

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Dubai, September 19

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged eight players and officials, including a couple of Indian co-owners Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary on different counts of corrupt activities during the Emirates T10 League.

The duo were co-owners of the team Pune Devils and one of their players in that edition -- former Bangladesh Test batter Nasir Hossain has also been charged for breach of league's anti-corruption code.

The third Indian, who indulged in corrupt activities, is a little known batting coach named Sunny Dhillon.

"The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament – these attempts were disrupted. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for this tournament and as such are issuing these charges on the ECB's behalf," ICC said in a statement.

Sanghvi has been charged under Articles 2.2.1 and 2.4.6 of the Anti-Corruption code.

The Article 2.2.1 pertains to "Placing bets on the results, progress, conduct or other aspect of International and Domestic Matches." As per Article 2.4.6, Sanghvi was guilty of "Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code." Krishan Kumar was charged under Articles 2.4.5, 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ACU code.

The 2.4.5 clause charges him for "Failing to disclose to the DACO (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant." Dhillon, whose coaching credentials are bare minimal, has been accused of trying to fix matches and charged under Articles 2.1.1, 2.4.4 and 2.4.6.

He has been accused of "being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021." He has also failed to "disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code." Nasir, who played 19 Tests and 65 ODIs for Bangladesh was guilty of "Failing to disclose to the DACO receipt of a gift worth over USD 750." The others who have been suspended, include batting coach Azhar Zaidi, UAE's domestic players Rizwan Javed and Saliya Saman and team manager Shadab Ahmed. 

Six of the charged, including three Indians have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges.  

#Cricket #Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

4
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

7
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala Yousafzai 'tikka masala'

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

9
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

10
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...

Five die after bus falls into feeder canal on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive