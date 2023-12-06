 ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

The two-week review of preparedness of the venues had started on November 30 and will conclude on December 15

ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

Delegates of ICC and CWI during inspection of the venues ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. Photo: X/@windiescricket



PTI

St John's (Antigua), December 6

Delegates of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have started a second inspection of the venues in the Caribbean and in the USA ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

The two-week review of the preparedness of the venues had started on November 30 and will conclude on December 15, stated a CWI release.

ICC Head of Operations, Khushiyal Singh explained the areas the inspection team has been focussing over the fortnight.

“Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses...areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” said Singh.

Once the inspections and assessments are completed, the ICC will compile its findings and communicate them to CWI alongside necessary recommendations.

In the ninth edition of the marquee event, 20 teams will be divided into four groups and 55 matches will be played from June 4 to June 30, 2024.

West Indies and the USA are the co-hosts as the latter is staging an ICC tournament for the first time.

However, Dominica, one of the designated venues for the tournament, withdrew from hosting the event. The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was earlier shortlisted for a group stage match and two Super 8 games of the showpiece.

“The implementation timelines submitted by various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated time frame,” the Dominica sports ministry said in a press release.

“As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024,” the release added.

#Cricket #United States of America USA #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Am sure CJI is aware of it': Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on deletion of case listed before him

2
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

3
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

4
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

5
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

6
Punjab

Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

7
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

8
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

9
India

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

10
India

Will wait for results of India's probe into plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: US

Don't Miss

View All
Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

Top News

J-K Bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...

Punjab governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

The three Bills are Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, P...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi High Court to Centre

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala