ICC inspects venues in India ahead of World Cup

Ahead of the ODI World Cup, an inspection team from the ICC is checking the readiness of venues that will host the quadrennial extravaganza in October-November this year. The ICC team, which is currently at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has paid a visit to three venues in South — Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram — and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kishan scores fifty, India crawl to 181 vs WI

Ishan Kishan made 55 off 55 balls. AP/PTI

The Indian team management’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the World Cup hopefuls could cope with pace, bounce and turn against West Indies, managing a dismal 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-hit second ODI here today. Losing five wickets for 23 runs in just 7.2 overs after the opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan (55 off 55 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49 balls) became India’s undoing after the West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl. PTI

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition

Juventus was removed from European competition next season and Chelsea was fined USD 11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches. The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League on Friday was expected because of a false accounting case.

Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri 2nd

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix today to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points. Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine. Verstappen’s closest rival Sergio Perez retired after a crash.

German teen Noma reaches final in Hamburg on 1st time

German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament, a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world. Noha Akugue won 6-3 6-3 against Diana Shnaider at the Hamburg European Open. — Agencies

