 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on this date : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on this date

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on this date

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on this date

Photo: ICC via ANI



ANI

New Delhi, August 25

Tickets to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on general sale on Friday as fans from across the world are invited to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, taking place between October 5 and November 19.

Tickets for the World Cup which will see top-class entertainment featuring some of the global superstars of the game will go on sale at 20h00 IST on Friday 25 August via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

To manage the demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, they will go on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today.

The distribution of further ticket sales will be made available in the following stages: August 30 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and ThiruvananthapuramAugust 31 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and PuneSeptember 1 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and MumbaiSeptember 2 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and KolkataSeptember 3 from 20h00 IST onwards: India match at AhmedabadSeptember 15 from 20h00 IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final Tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 final, England vs New Zealand at the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad in an occasion not to be missed.

The 2023 World Cup will showcase the best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah spoke about the ticket sales and said as quoted by ICC, "As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape. With world-class infrastructure, we are geared up to create a World Cup experience like no other. Brace yourselves for a journey that will leave you with cherished memories and a front-row seat to some of the most electrifying action on the One Day stage."

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event."

#Cricket #England #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

2
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

3
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

4
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
Entertainment

National Awards: 'Rocketry — The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

6
World

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

7
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

8
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows Sukhbir Badal’s plea for quashing FIR for ‘violating prohibitory orders’

10
Nation

In brief meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi raises concern over delay in resolving border issue

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on Moon

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...

Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

Donald Trump released after arrest in poll fraud case

He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing

Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software