ICC rankings: India slip to 3rd, Australia No. 1 in ODIs

Dubai

India dropped to the third position behind Pakistan and three points adrift off world No. 1 Australia in the latest ICC ODI men’s Team rankings announced today. Five-time world champions Australia improved their rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points).

Atanu, Mehuli back in TOPS, Sen in development group

New Delhi

Olympian and World Championships silver medallist archer Atanu Das has been reinducted in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) following his impressive performances in the domestic circuit and the archery World Cup in Antalya this year. Other big names to be included in the TOPS is rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, who won the 10m air rifle event at the national trials this year, and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen.

Srikanth gets foreign help for Paris Olympcis

New Delhi

Keeping the Paris Olympics in mind, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has hired an Indonesian coach to help him ramp up his game in the run-up to the Games. He has availed the services of Wiempie Mahardi to help him train. agencies