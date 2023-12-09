ICC rates pitch for ODI World Cup final as average

New Delhi

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which hosted the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19, has been rated “average” by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The pitches used in India’s league matches against South Africa, England, Pakistan and Australia in Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai, respectively, were also rated “average”.

Los Angeles

Arshin Kulkarni starred with both bat and ball as India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup here today. India skipper Uday Saharan opted to field and the three-pronged seam attack of Kulkarni (3/29), Raj Limbani (3/46) and left-arm quick Naman Tiwary (2/30) helped dismiss Afghanistan for 173. In reply, India were reduced to 32/2 but Kulkarni steered the side home with a 105-ball 70. The opener shared an unbroken 98-run stand with Musheer Khan (48).

Los Angeles

Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport. The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open. Media reports said the world No. 3 will be paid at least $300 million.

Sao Paulo

Suarez wins golden ball after season with Gremio

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, a former teammate of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, won the golden ball as the player of the season in the Brazilian league. The 37-year-old Suarez scored 17 goals for Brazilian league runners-up Gremio. The season ended Wednesday with Palmeiras defending their title.

New Delhi

Naruka, Raiza unstoppable in shooting trials

Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka was unstoppable in men’s skeet, while Raiza Dhillon overcame national champion Ganemat Sekhon in women’s skeet in the national selection trials here today. Naruka and Raiza both shot down 58 targets in the finals. — Agencies

