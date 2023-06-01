ICC seeks Pakistan assurance for World Cup participation in India

Karachi

The International Cricket Council chairman and CEO are in Lahore to get assurances from the Pakistan Cricket Board on the national team’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. The development comes after PCB chief Najam Sethi made it clear that the team will not travel for the World Cup if the Indian team doesn’t visit Pakistan for the preceding Asia Cup. Sethi has said repeatedly that if the tournament is moved to a neutral country, Pakistan will not take part in the event.

Mangalore

Surfers compete in Indian Open with eye on Paris Oly

With an eye on next year’s Paris Olympics, top Indian surfers will vie for the top honours in the three-day Indian Open beginning here tomorrow. Organised by the Surfing Federation of India, the fourth edition of the meet assumes significance as the sport marks its debut at the Paris Olympics next year. A four-member team based on last year’s rankings is currently competing at the Olympics qualifying World Surfing Games in El Salvador. The others will compete here in a field of 70.

Buenos Aires

US crush NZ to reach U20 World Cup quarters

The United States reached the Men’s Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza. Asian champions Uzbekistan were beaten 1-0 by Israel.

Agartala

Klusener to head Tripura’s cricket operations

Former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener will take over as head of cricket operations of Tripura for the upcoming season, the state association announced today. Agencies